Pickens church to host benefit for area man battling cancer

PICKENS — A hot dog benefit with prizes and singing will be held this Saturday, Dec. 11, to help with medical bills for Brad Curtis at Amazing Grace Fellowship, located at 229 Pearl St. in Pickens.

Hot dogs will start being served at 10 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, and the singing will begin at 6 p.m. inside the church.

Curtis was diagnosed in 2014 with renal cell carcinoma in the kidneys. The doctors did a partial kidney removal. In 2018, it metastasized into his right femur. He underwent radiation. There was a rod inserted in his right leg to stabilize it. Just this year, Curtis was told that his cancer had metastasized again, but this time into his spine. He has had radiation treatment. Doctors have not been able to remove it due to the location.

There has also been a recurrence in his femur in the right leg. He had to have his hip, knee and right femur replaced. He is currently not able to work, and he has a wife and two children.

Medical bills can be very expensive. The benefit is in hopes of raising some money to help with all the bills and anything else the family may need.