Pickens City Council votes to recommend people wear masks

PICKENS — Pickens City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to “strongly recommend” that people wear face coverings inside all public buildings and businesses.

In the resolution, passed in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, council cites the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines urging people to wear cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus.

The resolution urges “all citizens, city employees and visitors” to social distance, frequently wash hands and wear masks or face

You must be logged in to view this content.