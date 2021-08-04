Pickens’ Clarkson named Academic All-American

PICKENS — The AAU Volleyball National Executive Committee has announced the selection of the 2021 AAU Volleyball Academic All-American recipients, and a Pickens High School student is among the honorees.

The award recognizes student-athletes for their excellence in academics as well as athletics.

Faith Clarkson, daughter of Zander and Pamela Clarkson, has been named to the prestigious list. Ranked eighth out of 328 in her class and with a GPA of 5.063, Clarkson is a junior at Pickens High. She is a member of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) and the National Technical Honor Society, is very active at Holly Springs Baptist

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login