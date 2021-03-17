Pickens, Clemson elections Tuesday

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — After weeks of preparation, Pickens County is on the eve of two special elections to decide council members for the cities of Clemson and Pickens.

In Pickens, the race to succeed Donna Owen, who resigned in January, is down to just three candidates after candidate Jonathan Baker dropped out earlier in the month.

Left on the ballot to fill the unexpired term of Owen are Allen Brewer, Edgar Leese and Robert Nealy.

Brewer is an operations manager for Diamond Hill Plywood in Greenville and a lifelong Pickens

You must be logged in to view this content.