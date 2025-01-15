Pickens council approves $3.8 million deal with Greenville Water
By Marquis Mittelstet
Special to the Courier
news@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Nearly six months after withdrawing from the Pickens Regional Joint Water System (PRJWS), Pickens City Council voted on a long-term Capacity buy-in and supply agreement with Greenville Water on Monday.
Council voted to approve the agreement by a 5-1 margin with councilman Floyd Rogers as the lone dissenting vote.
According to Pickens City Administrator Tim O’Briant the agreement replaces the
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login