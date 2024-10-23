Pickens council hears concerns with annexation

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — With the city of Pickens still weighing whether it will annex a 200-plus acre lot so that it may be developed into a subdivision, citizens voiced their concerns with the proposed development at the Pickens City Council meeting held on Oct. 14.

The area under consideration for annexation is a 215-acre property bounded by Wolf Creek Road and Mauldin Lake Road. The city was set to vote on the annexation last month before the vote was

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login