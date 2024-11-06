Pickens council races head to runoff

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Four years after a record-breaking turnout for the 2020 election, Pickens County voters smashed that record once again as they cast ballots to select representatives at the local, state and national levels.

All told, Pickens County had a turnout of 60,606 out of 76,308 registered voters (79.4 percent) breaking the record of 72 percent from 2020.

While voter turnout was at an all-time high, there is still a lot to be decided, with city council elections

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login