Pickens County Council welcomes new members

By Evan Smoak

Courtesy The Journal

evan@upstatetoday.com

COUNTY — Pickens County Council welcomed two new members to its governing body last week.

Dale Holloway and Scott Lang joined returning members Chris Bowers and Alex Saitta for a swearing-in ceremony prior to the first meeting of 2025.

Holloway succeeds Henry Wilson as the District 6 representative.

Holloway told The Journal on Tuesday that he was excited to begin his tenure.

“I’m looking forward to a new chapter, kind of a new experience on this level,” Holloway said. “I’ve already spoken

