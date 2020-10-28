Pickens County schools will be closed due to inclement weather on Thursday, October 29,
Pickens County Emergency Management informed the school district that our county will experience storms with high winds tomorrow. These potential high winds are dangerous for school buses to operate. Emergency Management advised not to have buses on the roads during the storms.
Due to this inclement weather, SDPC will have a Digital Learning Day for eLearning for all grade levels on Thursday, October 29. Students are expected to continue learning from home.