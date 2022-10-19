Pickens drops third straight in loss to Greenville

By Ryan Davenport

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

GREENVILLE — It is tough to beat the experience of Friday night football at Greenville’s iconic Sirrine Stadium.

Then again, it was probably an experience the 2022 Pickens Blue Flame would rather forget. Greenville’s Red Raiders scored on all but one offensive possession to solidify their spot at the top of Region I-4A, finishing off Pickens 56-0 under a second-half running clock to send everyone home a little earlier than usual for Friday night lights.

Pickens (3-5) now effectively sits in last place in

