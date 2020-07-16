Pickens, Easley both searching for new police chiefs

PICKENS — Both Pickens and Easley are on the hunt for new police chiefs after abrupt announcements this week.

The city of Easley issued a news release Wednesday announcing the retirement of Police Chief Tim Tollison, who had worked for the city for more than 27 years, including the last five as chief.

Tollison’s retirement went into effect on Wednesday, according to the city’s news release, which wished him “the best in his new endeavors.”

No information was immediately available about the search for Tollison’s successor.

The following day, Pickens officials released a statement thanking Police Chief Travis Riggs “for his service to the city and its police department.”

“Pickens’ leadership was unified in the decision to move the police department in a different direction to better serve and protect its citizens,” city officials said. “Moving forward, we will work hard to find the best candidate to lead the police department.”

Riggs had served as the city’s police chief since 2015.

Lt. Sam Byers is serving as the reporting supervisor over the police department during the search for Riggs’ replacement.

“We pledge our continued support to every member of the City of Pickens police department,” the city’s statement said.

