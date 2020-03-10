Pickens falls short against Bobcats

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

ANDERSON — After beating eventual tournament champion T.L. Hanna just days before, the Pickens Blue Flame varsity baseball team entered Friday’s matchup with the Seneca Bobcats in prime position to continue their winning ways in their final game of the preseason Shock City Invitational.

However, the Blue Flame bats just couldn’t get going as Seneca pitcher Carson Smith went all seven innings in a 4-1 win.

“I’ve got to give credit to Seneca’s pitcher,” Pickens coach Matt Smith said. “He came out throwing strikes. We competed hard, but giving up four runs in the first few innings (hurt), and we just couldn’t get anything more than a couple hits going.”

Unlike Seneca, the Blue Flame had some early mound trouble that set the pace for the game. Starter Tanner Tinsley only made it through two innings as he struggled with

