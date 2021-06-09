Pickens family recognized for long history of military service

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The combined 100 years of military service of a local family was honored during Monday’s Pickens County Council Meeting.

The Hendricks brothers — Floyd, Alfred, Donnie, Michael, Gregory and Charles — were recognized during the meeting. Four of the brothers were present at the meeting and led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

County council chairman Chris Bowers told the crowd of

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login