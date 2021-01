PICKENS — The Pickens Lady Blue Flame basketball team played two region opponents last week, defeating Walhalla for the first time in recent memory and losing to Westside.

The Pickens girls defeated Walhalla 43-35 on Jan. 12 and lost 62-33 to Westside on Jan. 13. Both contests were played in the friendly confines of Coach Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium.

“The girls are building amazing

