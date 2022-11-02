Pickens girls win state golf championship

HARDEEVILLE — After nearly a decade, the Pickens High School girls’ golf team reached the top of the mountain once again last week, taking home the Class 4A state championship.

Led by head coach Lem Blackwell, the Blue Flame took first place in the state tournament at the Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes on Oct. 25, finishing 23 strokes ahead of the next highest finisher, defending state champion May River.

Natalie Turner shot a 155 and Ashton Moseley fired a 161 to lead the Blue Flame, earning all-state selections for their performances. Evie Harkins (163), Emily Hall (177), Ashley Anderson (98) and Rylee Reid (107) also competed for Pickens in the championship win.

The win marked the second state championship in program history, with the first coming in 2013.

The Blue Flame will lose Hall and Harkins to graduation this spring, but with both all-state performers returning, expectations should remain high for Pickens as it defends the title in 2023.