Pickens girls win two at home, lose away contest

PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame won two home games against Belton-Honea Path and Liberty but dropped a game at Pendleton High during the second week of the regular season last week. All three games were non-region contests.

The Lady Blue Flame’s record now stands at 3-3 on the season.

“The Lady Blue Flame continue to work hard and overcome injuries and adversity as a team,” Pickens coach Rikki Owens said. “Seniors Caroline Lucas and Bri Bowens really stepped up this week and exhibited heart,You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login