Pickens graduate Gillespie earns PBC recognition

FLORENCE — Francis Marion University freshman setter Kaylee Gillespie was named the Peach Belt Conference Volleyball Specialist of the Week for the week ending April 11.

A native of Pickens, Gillespie averaged 10.60 assists and 3.10 digs per set in three matches that week. Her totals included a pair of double-doubles: 32 assists and 12 digs against UNC Pembroke and 30 assists with 10

