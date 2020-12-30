Pickens Lady Blue Flame basketball remains unbeaten

PICKENS — The Pickens High School girls’ basketball team beat the Palmetto Lady Mustangs twice last week to run its record to a perfect 4-0.

The high-flying Lady Blue Flame are averaging 60 points per game through their first four games.

The Lady Blue Flame basketball team won its third game of the season Dec. 15 against the Palmetto Lady Mustangs, 60-48, in a non-region game played in Williamston. Pickens played Palmetto

