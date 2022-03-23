Pickens’ Lucas inks with Francis Marion

PICKENS — Coming off successful seasons in basketball, swimming and volleyball, Pickens High School senior Caroline Lucas signed with Francis Marion University on Friday to continue her academic and athletic career in volleyball.

Lucas is best known for her play with the Blue Flame volleyball team, twice earning all-state honors and helping to lead Pickens to its first state championship since 2014 this fall.

In addition to her play on the volleyball court, Lucas stayed busy this fall, competing on the inaugural Pickens swim team.

Following her successful fall, Lucas moved to the basketball court, providing a strong presence in the post as she helped to lead the Blue Flame girls to their first playoff win since 2010.

Lucas will finish her career at Pickens this spring competing with the Blue Flame track and field team in the hurdles, javelin and high jump.