Pickens man faces felony DUI charge

PICKENS — A Pickens man has been charged after a fatal collision on Thanksgiving Day.

Barney Lewis Trotter, 33, of Pickens is charged with felony DUI with death, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. He was being held without bond Tuesday at the Pickens County Detention Center.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as 40-year-old Jodah Mullinax

