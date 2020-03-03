Pickens mayor reflects on his upbringing

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Pickens Mayor Fletcher Perry believes there are defining moments in each person’s life.

“Growing Up African American in Pickens County” was the name of the talk Perry gave at the Hampton Memorial Library in Easley on Thursday evening.

Perry’s mother gave birth to him in a house on West Lee Street in Pickens, because at the time, Cannon Memorial Hospital did not allow babies of color to be placed in the nursery, he said.

“She said ‘I decided to have my son at home,’” Perry said.

He attended Pickens County Training School, a segregated elementary school located next door to

You must be logged in to view this content.