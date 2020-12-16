Pickens names police chief

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens’ new police chief has nearly four decades of law enforcement experience.

Randal Beach will be the new police chief, city officials announced Friday.

“Randal Beach’s deep understanding of the mechanics of police work, his proven leadership abilities, his ability to collaborate effectively with other law enforcement agencies and his commitment to community engagement will be important assets for our city to come,” Mayor Fletcher Perry said.

Beach was mostly recent the police chief in Twin City, Ga.

“Randal rose to the top during a competitive selection process, and

You must be logged in to view this content.