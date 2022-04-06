Pickens officials OK work on Legacy Square fountain
Renovation project to cost $134K, no timeline set yet
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Pickens officials have approved fixing and upgrading the fountain in Legacy Square, a project that will cost $134,000.
Last year, officials announced the fountain would be temporarily removed from its foundation, which is cracked.
City administrator Philip Trotter said officials last discussed the fountain in
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login