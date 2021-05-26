Pickens Post 11 sets events for Memorial Day weekend

PICKENS — American Legion Post 11 of Pickens has three events planned for Memorial Day weekend to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Starting this Friday, May 28, at 3:30 p.m., Legion members will be at the Pickens County Courthouse on Main Street in Pickens to post American flags along the perimeter of the courthouse lawn.

On Saturday, the members of Post 11 will be on hand at the Market at the Mill, located at 225 Pumpkintown Highway in Pickens, to hand out poppies to those

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login