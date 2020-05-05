Pickens Rec holding signups for football, cheerleading season

PICKENS — The city of Pickens Recreation Department and Pickens Youth Athletic Corporation are currently registering youth for the fall 2020 cheerleading and football season.

The deadline for registration is June 10. Parents can register their children at the Pickens Recreation Center on Sangamo Road in Pickens or find the registration form online at cityofpickens.com.

The following age divisions are offered: 6 years old/100 pounds; 7-8 years old/120 pounds; 9-10 years old/135 pounds; and 11-12 years old/150 pounds.

Players weighing over the weight limit may still play, but must play the interior line and not carry the football.

In the 11- and 12-year-old division, the first 28 boys to register will be taken, and a waiting list will be kept after that number has registered.

Cheerleaders must cheer within the same age classifications as football players. Birthdate cut-off for both is Sept. 1, 2020. Birth certificates are required at registration.

Following registration, a skills evaluation day will be held for football participants. The registration fee for football provides a jersey and helmet decals, while cheerleaders are provided a clinic and T-shirt.

Football players are required to furnish their own equipment, and cheerleaders will have an additional uniform expense of $98. There will be two fitting dates for cheerleaders — Wednesday, June 3, and Wednesday, June 10, both from 6-7:30 p.m.

The cheer camp included in the registration fee is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1.

The registration fee is $45 for in-city residents and $55 for out-of-city residents. Anyone interested in coaching or more information can call the recreation department at (864) 878-2296.