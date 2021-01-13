Pickens Rec spring volleyball and soccer signups underway

PICKENS — Spring soccer and volleyball registration is being taken now through Jan. 29 at the Pickens Recreation Center on Sangamo Road in Pickens.

Financial assistance is available for those who qualify and will only be taken the first three weeks of the registration period, Jan. 4-22.

In soccer, the following coed age divisions are offered: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. Depending on size of

You must be logged in to view this content.

leagues, the 9-10 and 11-12 divisions may have to be combined.

In spring volleyball, the following age divisions are offered: 7-9, 10-12, 13-14 and 15-17.

Following registration, a skills/evaluation day will be held for each age division. The registration fee provides a jersey to be kept. The fee is $45 for in-city residents and $55 for out-of-city residents. Birth certificates are required at registration. Birthdate cut-off used is Sept. 1, 2020.

Anyone interested in coaching or who needs additional information is asked to call the recreation department at (864) 878-2296.