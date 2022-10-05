Pickens skunk positive for rabies

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A skunk found near Runnymeade Road and Homeland Road in Pickens has tested positive for rabies, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No people are known to have been exposed to the skunk, the release said.

The skunk was one of four wild animals submitted to DHEC’s public health lab for rabies testing on Sept. 26 and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login