Pickens unbeaten heading into region play
By Bru Nimmons
Staff Reporter
bnimmons@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Just a year removed from winning its first state championship in seven years, the Pickens High School volleyball team has seen plenty of change over the offseason.
All-State players Bailee Earnhardt and Caroline Lucas have graduated, and former head coach Rikki Owens has shifted her focus to the girls’ basketball program.
Despite the changes, first-year head coach Mellie Crumpton has the Blue Flame rolling so far
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login