Pickens woman honored during SC AG victim ceremony

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

STATE — A Pickens woman was remembered in a ceremony held in memory of 42 South Carolina residents who lost their lives as a result of domestic violence last year.

Tracey Nix was one of 36 women and six men whose names Attorney General Alan Wilson called during the 23rd annual Silent Witness Ceremony, held Oct. 6 on the south steps of the State House in Columbia.

Deputies responded to a home on Allgood Bridge Road at 8:07 a.m. June 11, 2019, in response to a

You must be logged in to view this content.