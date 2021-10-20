Pill Take Back Day planned Saturday

COUNTY — The upcoming National Pill Take Back Day allows Pickens County residents to get rid of unwanted, unneeded and expired prescription pills.

The fall National Pill Take Back Day will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 23.

In Pickens County, pills can be dropped off at AnMed Health Cannon Hospital (123 W.G. Acker Drive, Pickens), Prisma Health Baptist Easley (200 Fleetwood Drive, Easley) and the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login