Police: Easley man had files of child sex abuse

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley man was arrested earlier this month on child sexual abuse material charges, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Conor Lee McCallister, 27, was arrested Oct. 15 on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, Wilson said in a news release.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report that led them to McCallister, he said.

Wilson said investigators allege McCallister possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

McCallister is charged with six counts of third-degree sexual

