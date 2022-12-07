Police investigate wreck that claimed Six Mile man’s life

CLEMSON — The investigation into a two-vehicle crash that killed a 69-year-old Six Mile man early last week is still ongoing.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the man who died as Myron “Reese” Davis, of Oak Grove Road in Six Mile. Kelley said he died at the scene from blunt force trauma.

Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos said the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Nov. 28 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 76 and College Avenue.

The preliminary investigation showed a red Subaru was traveling north on College Avenue and “collided with a black Toyota truck as it came through the intersection,” according to Campos. He added the Subaru hit a concrete wall before running into an embankment and overturning.

Campos said the case remains under investigation.