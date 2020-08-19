Police: Suspect in bat beating had COVID-19

Charged with attempted murder, man being held in isolation at detention center

PICKENS — An attempted murder suspect told Pickens police that he had COVID-19 as he was being arrested this week.

According to a news release from Pickens Police Department Lt. Samuel Byers, officers responded to an address on Ann Street on Sunday after a call about an assault.

According to Byers, officers were told a man had gone to the home and assaulted a woman with a baseball bat and his fists.

The woman was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for medical treatment following the incident, Byers said.

Byers said a suspect was later arrested on an attempted

You must be logged in to view this content.