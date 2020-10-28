Positive cases down slightly in school district

COUNTY — Positive COVID-19 cases in the School District of Pickens County were down slightly last week from the previous week, though nearly 3 percent of all students attending in-person learning were quarantined.

In its weekly update issued Friday, the district said 24 students and nine staff members had tested positive over the week, down from 25 and 17, respectively, the previous week. The district also had 48 staff members and 349 students

