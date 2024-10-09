Power restored to 97 percent of county residents

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — As of Monday evening, power had been restored to 97 percent of Pickens County following the destruction brought by Hurricane Helene.

The aftermath and recovery from the storm was the focus of county administrator Ken Roper’s report to council during its meeting Monday night.

More than 200 county roads have been cleared, he said.

“To some degree, cleared means open. Open — one lane, two lanes,” Roper said. “In some cases now, we’re able to go back and actually not just cut and toss to

