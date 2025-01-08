Preserving the Music

The Winter Bluegrass Jubilee, currently the only annual fundraising event for Preserving Our Southern Appalachian Music (POSAM) is set for Saturday, Jan. 18 at Pickens High School from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year, the jubilee will highlight award winning IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) artists, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out and the Grammy nominee Darren Nicholson, and Band. Other local bands, made up of previous Young Appalachian Musicians alumni (YAM) will be performing. POSAM serves over 350 students each year in the elementary schools of Pickens and Oconee County. The students are introduced to the instruments of traditional bluegrass (guitar, banjo, mandolin, and fiddle).