Prisma to build hospital in Easley

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Prisma Health plans to build a new $138 million inpatient behavioral health hospital in Pickens County that it says will take a significant step forward in addressing the region’s growing need for enhanced access to cutting-edge behavioral health services.

Prisma officials hope to begin site work in spring 2025, pending certificate of need approval. Construction is expected to take approximately two years.

According to a news release, the hospital will be supported with $100 million in state funds appropriated to the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) by the state’s General

