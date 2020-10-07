Program would allow some carts on Doodle Trail
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — A pilot program would allow some golf carts on the Doodle Trail, to allow people who would not otherwise be able to enjoy the amenity to do so.
Officials discussed the pilot program during Easley City Council’s work session Sept 14.
Officials from Easley and Pickens have been discussing coming up with a way to allow “elderly and disabled and those that normally
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login