PSI breaks ground on Easley office

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A Georgia-based mechanical contracting company broke ground last week on an Easley facility that will employ around 70 people.

Place Services Inc. (PSI) held a groundbreaking Wednesday afternoon for its future location on Powdersville Road.

“This is like déjà vu all over again for us, because we just did our groundbreaking for our new building in Canton, Ga., so we already had the shovels and the hard hats,” PSI chief financial officer Todd Guthrie said. “It’s just really, really an honor to look at this new opportunity that’s

