‘Queen Esther’ show set for PCPAC this weekend

PICKENS — Echo Theatre, a drama group started last year by a homeschool mom of seven and her daughter, showed its own never-before-seen production of “Queen Esther” over the weekend.

The colorful, brilliant story was taken from the biblical book of Esther and brought to the stage at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center in Liberty. Echo Theatre is an all-ages, Evangelical Christian group that teaches the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login