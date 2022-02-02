Rabid raccoon found in Six Mile

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SIX MILE — A raccoon found in Six Mile last month tested positive for rabies, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The raccoon was the first animal in South Carolina to test positive for rabies in 2022, the release said.

The raccoon was found near Terrapin Crossing and Belle Shoals Road and was submitted to DHEC’s

