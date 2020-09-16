Railroad museum refurbishing old Central caboose

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CENTRAL — The Central Railway Museum has not only donated money to help in the refurbishment of the town’s nearly 60-year-old railroad caboose, but is also donating physical labor.

Last year, the museum presented a monetary donation to the town, and for two days a week for the past two and a half months, members have been providing much-needed repairs to the interior of the caboose.

“We’re completely refurbishing the inside — we rewired it completely, put all new lights in, as there

You must be logged in to view this content.