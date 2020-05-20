Readers’ Choice Awards results scheduled to be announced this summer

PICKENS — Over the course of the past few months, our world has been in a battle with COVID-19.

Many area businesses have been closed and quarantined, and as a result, we at the Pickens County Courier have delayed announcing the results of the 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards.

“Hundreds of ballots were cast earlier this year as local residents weighed in on their favorite businesses across the county, but we feel many of our local businesses that have earned the top honors in 2020 would prefer the awards be announced when they can best benefit from those incredible honors,” Courier publisher Rocky Nimmons said. “Not only is it a huge accomplishment, but it brings customer out to try the many goods, services and restaurants that are proclaimed the best Pickens County has to offer, and that is just not possible at this time.”

Plans as of now call for the winners and the Courier’s Readers’ Choiec Awards special section to be published sometime this summer.

“We are all in this together and we want all our readers and advertisers to feel as safe as they can when they go out to enjoy Pickens County’s finest businesses,” Nimmons said.