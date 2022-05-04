Rec center named for longtime director

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — After a year and a half of work, the Pickens Recreation Center opened on Sangamo Road in the spring of 2005.

The state-of-the-art 21,000-square-foot complex has since been home to many of the brightest young athletes of the city and now, 17 years later, it has been renamed the Cheri Terrapin Anthony Recreation Complex in honor of the city’s longtime recreation director.

Anthony, who began working at the Pickens Recreation Department in 1995 and became director in 1998, was honored Saturday at the recreation center during the unveiling of the new name and signage.

According to Anthony, the celebration was among the best moments of her life.

“This is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime gift, and I want to assure you that I hold this recognition in high regard,” Anthony said. “Next to my relationship with my Savior, my marriage and the birth of my children and grandkids, this is going to be one of the highlights of my life.”

Anthony, who was born and raised in St. Andrews on the outskirts of Columbia to Mr. and Mrs. Homer James Terrapin, said her family and especially her father, who played football at the University of South Carolina, emphasized a recreation environment that stressed community service.

According to Anthony, there weren’t many opportunities for female athletes when she was young, but her dad helped lead a girls’ softball program in the local recreation department that eventually produced athletes on the 1983, 1984 and 1986 state champion Columbia High School softball teams.

“My dad loved sports and knew he was going to have to keep his three girls busy,” Anthony said as she was overcome with emotion. “He spearheaded a girls’ softball program in our local recreation department, and I’m proud to say in later years the nucleus of some of those girls won three state championships.”

While Anthony was unable to capture a state championship on her own at Columbia High School, she earned a spot on both the Limestone College softball and volleyball teams and played well enough to be elected into the Limestone Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009. She met her husband, Charlie, while she was at Limestone and moved with him back to his hometown of Pickens. Anthony regards it as one of the best decisions the couple made, alongside joining Grace United Methodist Church in Pickens.

In Pickens, Anthony spearheaded her own recreation movement, with former Pickens Youth Athletic Corporation chairman Phil McCollum running down the numerous positive changes for the recreation department during Anthony’s tenure at Saturday’s ceremony.

While the recreation center received the most focus, McCollum also highlighted the improvements made to Hooper Field and the volunteer-built Playground of Promise at Jaycee Park.

Pickens City Councilmen Donnie McKinney and Isaiah Scipio both spoke at the event, lauding Anthony for her years of service to youth athletics in Pickens.

“I asked to speak today because of all the wonderful things you’ve done for this community and all the kids that you’ve helped,” McKinney told Anthony. “I guarantee the vast majority of the kids that have come through this rec center are good, upstanding citizens because of you.”

“Cheri, we love you and we thank you for all that you’ve done,” Scipio added.

In addition to the renaming of the complex, Anthony was also honored by State House Rep. Davey Hiott and Sen. Rex Rice, who presented Anthony with a framed copy of a resolution passed in the General Assembly paying tribute to her years of service.

“This is a big deal,” Hiott told Anthony. “You don’t get one of these things by just asking for it. Your name will be in the history books of South Carolina from now on. When you google Cheri Anthony’s name, this will come up, and we couldn’t think of a better person to give it to.”