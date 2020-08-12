Recycle centers back to 6 days a week

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Residents who asked Pickens County officials to reopen the county’s recycling centers on Wednesdays got their wish.

County community relations manager Jamie Burns announced last week that the recycling centers are once again open on Wednesdays going forward.

The recycling centers’ new hours of operation, which went into effect Sunday, are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Wednesday closures began July 1, 2018. At that time, then-Pickens County administrator Gerald Wilson said the

You must be logged in to view this content.