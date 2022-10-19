Red Devils fall to region foe Ninety Six in overtime

By Matthew Kannarney

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

NINETY SIX — Liberty traveled to Ninety Six on Friday looking for an opportunity to move into second place in the Region I-2A standings.

The Red Devils fought hard all night, but ultimately came up short at the end of the night, losing 28-21 in overtime. The Red Devils fell to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the region.

It was another great night for high school football at Wilson-Campbell Stadium, as the seasons are finally showing

