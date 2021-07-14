Registration open for fall volleyball, soccer in Pickens

PICKENS — Registration for fall volleyball and soccer has opened at the Pickens Recreation Center on Sangamo Road in Pickens.

For volleyball, available age divisions are 7-9, 10-12, 13-14 and 15-17. The soccer age divisions are 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-15. Birthday cut-off for both sports is Sept. 1.

Following registration, a skills/evaluation day will be held for each age division. The registration fee provides a jersey to be kept. The fee is $45 for in-city residents and $55 for out-of-city residents. Birth certificates are required at registration.

Anyone interested in coaching or who needs additional information is asked to call the recreation department at (864) 878-2296.