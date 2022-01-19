Report: Number of human trafficking victims rose in South Carolina in 2021
STATE — Two of Pickens County’s neighboring counties — Greenville and Anderson — were among South Carolina’s top counties for reported human trafficking incidents last year.
“Human trafficking continues to plague communities across South Carolina,” S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said Jan. 11 during a news conference to discuss the release of the South Carolina Human
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login