Reviewed book avoids ban in county schools

By Riley Morningstar

Courtesy The Journal

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — Students in the School District of Pickens County can now check out a book that generated recent controversy, but only if a parent or guardian signs off for it.

After last week’s vote by the Pickens County School Board, “Dear Martin” can be checked out from media centers and classrooms after it was contested by a parent in early October.

Trustees Betty Bagley and Betty Garrison were the only votes against the move. Trustees Amy Williams

