Rogers golf tourney scheduled June 20

PICKENS — The 16th annual Charles F. Rogers Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament is scheduled for June 20.

The tournament, which annually benefits a male and female senior basketball player from Pickens High School planning to attend a university, college or technical school, is set to kick off with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Southern Oaks Golf Course.

The tournament will follow a captain’s choice format, and entry costs $75 per person or $300 per four-person team. Hole sponsorships are available for $100, $75 and $50, and prizes will be awarded for first, second- and third-place teams, longest drive and closest to the pin. Entry deadline is June 19.

Lunch will be provided from noon-1:30 p.m.

“Since we established this scholarship fund, we have been blessed with so many supporting us,” organizer Butch Morris said. “We have donated more than $20,000 in scholarship money as well as donations within our community since Charles passed away in 2004.”

For more information, contact Rodney Wakefield at (864) 898-3718 or Morris at (864) 878-0373 or (864) 420-7277. Entry deadline is June 19, and all checks should be made payable to Charles F. Rogers Scholarship Fund.